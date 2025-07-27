Why the Unstoppable Floods Are Happening

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unprecedented flooding is happening across the planet so we need to ask if the rain out of the Hunga Tonga eruption has increased atmospheric moisture is causing dense, fog-like rain and altered ocean salinity. Couple this with rising insurance premiums, failing warning systems and potential crop shortages due to disrupted weather patterns, then you can see why our world is being pushed I a different direction.
