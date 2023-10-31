Hips News Profile edition ( George Soros & Klaus Schwab)

Like all episodes and reports done at @Hipsnews, we pride ourselves to bring current and factual information without bias. We hold a Secret oath to protect and serve our community and members that has joined our society





In this episode there’s no difference.

Profile edition: Diabolical financial Dictators

Managing the financial system and social welfare system.





Be that it is George Soros or Klaus Schwab featured in this episode as we bring forth much attention and needed information on these two sinful characters.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nXHfPBHeOJU





https://www.opensocietyfoundations.org/george-soros





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sPuq-nVOTo





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Transfer_Agreement





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwDVJsX2iGQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJTnkzl3K64





The Hidden Truth About Klaus Schwab and the WEF: A Globalist System Exposed









