BITCOIN IS PEACE! Twitter/X Space

Wednesday Night Live 13 August 2025





In this episode, Stefan explores Bitcoin's complexities through engaging listener call-ins. The discussion starts with a skeptical caller questioning Bitcoin's legitimacy, which Stefan counters by addressing its historical value and role in the digital economy. He emphasizes Bitcoin's advantages over fiat currencies, such as protection from inflation and central manipulation, while making a case for its potential in promoting peace. The episode also covers practical topics like Bitcoin mining, the Lightning Network, and the differences between proof-of-work and proof-of-stake, ultimately celebrating Bitcoin as a transformative force in global finance.





FOLLOW ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025