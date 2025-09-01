Rejecting Technology For Hands-On Responsibility

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There's a growing counter-culture movement rejecting tech-dependency. Dawson Knives sees Gen Z employees thriving on hands-on responsibility, machining, and creation—often leaving their phones behind. They hunger for real skills, discipline, and the pride that comes from building something tangible, signaling a powerful return to core American values.
#GenZ #HandsOn #CounterCulture #SkillsOverApps #Discipline
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport