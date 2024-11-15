BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What about the Rapture? (Part 2) with Thomas Ice
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
35 views • 6 months ago

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/ta-mcmahon-thomas-ice-part-2

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


The topic for this program – this is actually our second session speaking with Tommy Ice – and the topic is the timing of the Rapture of the church, and we’re going to be talking about a documentary that’s not out yet. However, there is a trailer that’s on YouTube, and it’s being sent around causing great…well, it’s upsetting some people, and I think rightly so, because the trailer, at least – and I’m sure there’s more of it, a lot more, in the documentary – claims that the Pre-Tribulational Rapture of the church is a false teaching that will leave the bride of Christ unprepared to go through the Great Tribulation.



apostasyberean callta mcmahonthomas ice
