What about the Rapture? (Part 2) with Thomas Ice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/ta-mcmahon-thomas-ice-part-2
More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
The topic for this program – this is actually our second session speaking with Tommy Ice – and the topic is the timing of the Rapture of the church, and we’re going to be talking about a documentary that’s not out yet. However, there is a trailer that’s on YouTube, and it’s being sent around causing great…well, it’s upsetting some people, and I think rightly so, because the trailer, at least – and I’m sure there’s more of it, a lot more, in the documentary – claims that the Pre-Tribulational Rapture of the church is a false teaching that will leave the bride of Christ unprepared to go through the Great Tribulation.
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall