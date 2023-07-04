BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Top 13 Luciferian Families Are Trying to Destroy America - Dr. E. Gaylon McCollough
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
185 views • 07/04/2023

“The United States is the only thing that stands between us and a global one world government,” warns Dr. E. Gaylon McCollough. Gaylon is an esteemed plastic surgeon and the author of 25 books that take aim at exposing the insidious New World Order (NWO) that is being implemented around the globe. Gaylon explains how 13 elite families control this pernicious agenda, including the Rothchilds and the Rockefellers. He also speaks about the forward thinking of George Orwell in his book, 1984, which Gaylon likens to reading “the history of the future.” Orwell foresaw the rise of Big Brother (the Deep State), doublespeak (the changing of our language) and the propaganda arm of the press (the mainstream media).



TAKEAWAYS


Luciferianism has infiltrated the entire country, including America’s public education system


The New World Order agenda has a heavy hand in dictating the information in the curriculum American students are being taught


During the Obama administration, thousands of federal employees were hired solely for their political leanings


Gaylon’s book, Tomorrow in America: The Battle for the Souls of Our Children addresses how a deep state network aligned with Luciferian globalists has infiltrated government, healthcare, the mainstream media, public education, and the entertainment industry



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

The Tuttle Twins (get 40% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/TUTTLETWINSCCM

When Patriots Rally Book: https://amzn.to/3NzQ1PI

Tomorrow In America Book: https://amzn.to/442ZGp7


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. E. GAYLON MCCOLLOUGH

Website: https://mccolloughplasticsurgery.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/edwardgaylon.mccollough 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
educationdeep stateglobalistsnwonew world orderunited statessatanistsbig brothergeorge orwelltina griffincounter culture mom showdr e gaylon mccollough13 luciferian families
