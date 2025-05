MOST OF HUMANITY IS GOING TO HELL!

IN THIS PHYSICAL LIFE A PERSON ONLY HAS ONE OF 2 CHOICES! HE OR SHE CAN EITHER GO TO HELL OR HEAVEN. ALL ANCIENT CIVILIZATIONS BELIEVED IN AN AFTER LIFE AND THERE WOULD BE JUDGEMENT ALONG THE WAY. ONE CAN EITHER CHOOSE LUCIFER/SATAN OR YHVH ALMIGHTY GOD. ALL THESE ANCIENT BELIEFS ALSO BELIEVED IN KARAMA OR WHAT ONE SOWS HE OR SHE SHALL REAP. THE SATANIC ELITE ARE FOLLOWING BIBLICAL PROPHECY TO THE LETTER F THE LAW. THEY KNOW THIS BUT FEEL WITH SATANS HELP THEY CAN OVERTHROW ALMIGHTY GOD. ATHEISM IS A LIE FROM THE PITS OF HELL. OF COURSE MOST INDIVIDUALS WON'T DISCOVER THIS UNTIL HE OR SHE DRAWS THEIR LAST BREATH...SATANIC CHURCH OF SATAN CREATOR ANTON LAVEY FOUND THIS OUT THE HARD WAY WHEN HE WAS DYING. HE SAID, NO! NO! NO! IT'S NOT SUPPOSED TO BE LIKE THIS. ANTON WAS SEEING THE FIERY PIT HE WAS GOING INTO AS HE DIED. DON'T BE A FOOL LIKE HE WAS. ACCEPT YESHUA/JESUS AS YOUR ONE AND OLNY SAVIOR SO YOU WON'T ENTER THE PIT AT YOUR LAST BREATH...WAKEUP!