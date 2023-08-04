BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 REPORT Ep 3131b - Elections Are The Key, Setup Complete, Trump Says Soon It Will Be Our Turn
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
0
116 views • 08/04/2023

X22 REPORT Ep 3131b - Political/GeoPolitical News August 3, 2023

Elections Are The Key, Setup Complete, Trump Says Soon It Will Be Our Turn, Pain, Justice


 The [DS] will continue to indict Trump, when they realize that his base continues to grow they might try to put him jail, this is a possibility. Trump has let us know the way forward, more indictments the more powerful he gets and the more people will follow and vote for him. That is his strategy, to get the people behind them by suing the [DS].


The key is the election, he wants to show the [DS] that he and the people are in control, the election setup is complete, Trump and the military prepared their part, now the people must do theirs. Trump says that soon it will our turn.


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.


donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex
