The Teaching Mass, Part 2 - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.116 with Fr. Chris Alar, MIC

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Dec 1, 2023





In this second of three episodes explaining the Mass, Fr. Chris Alar discusses the Liturgy of the Eucharist. We are invited into the Upper Room as the priest consecrates bread and wine into the Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Find out why the Mass has more scripture than any Sunday Protestant Service period.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 116: The Teaching Mass (Part 2)





