Russia Finally Joins Hands with Palestine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia's cautious stance is a result of its long-standing relations with Israel, the Palestinians, and other regional actors. It also represents the Kremlin's desire to increase its influence in the Middle East by mediating peace.
Additionally, Russia attempted to portray the conflicts as an indictment of U.S. policy, hoping that they would divert attention away from Washington and its allies continued military assistance to Ukraine.