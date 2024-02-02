Agenda 2030 – Know It Well | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 7

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT CONCERNING CONVERSATIONS I HAD WITH GENERAL FLYNN WHICH HAVE NOW BEEN MADE PUBLIC – THIS IS GOOD NEWS FOR ALL PATRIOTS AND MAY PROVE TO BE A BIG BLOW TO THE ENEMIES OF FREEDOM





10 former FBI major department heads wrote a letter to the Speaker of the House stating the country is being invaded.





17 strategic steps outlined in the UN Agenda 2030 including my analysis of each step





Total Enslavement of the Planet by 2030





America and our Constitutional Republic will not be restored until the election of 2020 is resolved. They need President Trump removed from public office at ANY expense. Yes 2024 due to the election set to take place this November, is the pendulum-shifting year. It’s either us, or them.





We will have freedom restored and the course correction for humanity or – complete global governance control, a loss of all freedoms, and a reduction of the world’s population to about 600 million. Think I’m making this stuff up? “Agenda 2030 – Know It Well”





New World Order-America Shall Be Free





Tales from Thailand





Action Steps









Follow JMC on his Socials!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JMC40KFootView/

Twitter: (2) 40K Foot View with John Michael Chambers (@JMC_40KFootView) / X (twitter.com)

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jmc_40kfootview/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jmc40kfootview

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@JohnMichaelChambers40KFV/featured

Substack: https://40kfootviewithjmc.substack.com/

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@JMC_40KFootView

Gettr: JMC_40kFootView on GETTR

Gab: (3) JMC_40KFootView (@JMC_40KFootView) – Gab Social

TikTok: 40KFootView with John Chambers (@jmc40kfootview) | TikTok

Spotify: 40K Foot View I Engaging Conversations with JMC | Podcast on Spotify





SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING & FUNDING PATRIOT.TV!

It’s Patriots like you, who help fund Our efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.