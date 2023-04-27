Tara Lee Rodas, HHS whistleblower on child trafficking/smuggling at border

Wow.

Listen to this explosive testimony from a whistleblower on crimes against children propagated by the US government...

Crimes against children will unite the world...

"I volunteered to help the Biden administration with the crisis at the Southern Border...I thought I was going to help place children in loving homes. Instead, I discovered that children are being trafficked through a sophisticated network....Now whether it's intentional or not, it could be argued that the United States Government has become the middle man in a large scale multi billionaire dollar child trafficking operation that is run by bad actors seeking to profit off of the lives of children.. I do not view this as a political issue...

Realizing that we were not offering the children the American dream but instead putting them in modern day slavery with wicked overlords was a terrible revelation."





source:



https://twitter.com/i/status/1651321198649769984

