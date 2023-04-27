BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tara Lee Rodas, HHS whistleblower on child trafficking/smuggling at border
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
113 views • 04/27/2023

Wow.

Listen to this explosive testimony from a whistleblower on crimes against children propagated by the US government...

Crimes against children will unite the world...

"I volunteered to help the Biden administration with the crisis at the Southern Border...I thought I was going to help place children in loving homes. Instead, I discovered that children are being trafficked through a sophisticated network....Now whether it's intentional or not, it could be argued that the United States Government has become the middle man in a large scale multi billionaire dollar child trafficking operation that is run by bad actors seeking to profit off of the lives of children.. I do not view this as a political issue...

Realizing that we were not offering the children the American dream but instead putting them in modern day slavery with wicked overlords was a terrible revelation."


source:


https://twitter.com/i/status/1651321198649769984

#BidenBorderCrisis


Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy