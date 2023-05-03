Signs of the end times: Washington can castrate children as the UN wants to legalize pedophilia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to Greg Reese
According to Greg Reese, the state of Washington can castrate children without their parents’ consent as the United Nations is pushing to legalize pedophilia.
We truly are in the end times. Get ready for Christ’s return in the clouds of heaven.
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].