BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY EPHESIANS 004

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC GALATIANS BIBLE STUDY CHAPTER 2 PART 2
CHAPTER 2
SECTION 01: V01-02 after fourteen years I again went up to Yerushalayim
SECTION 02: V03-05 didn't force Titus to undergo b'rit-milah
SECTION 03: V06-08 these leaders added nothing to me.
SECTION 04: V09-10 the right hand of fellowship
SECTION 05: V11-14 I opposed him publicly, because he was clearly in the wrong
SECTION 06: V15-19 KEY SECTION. I died to its traditional legalistic misinterpretation
SECTION 07: V20-21 the Messiah lives in me, and the life I now live faithfulness
Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people. Messianic Shabbat Services. Messianic Bible study. Located in Lexington, NC.
Messianic Jewish audio and Prophecy videos available, If you are looking for a solid teaching ministry, then you have found a home. If you just looking for fluff and stuff this is not your place. THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wenesday 7:30PM, Shabbat “Saturday” Service 11AM ET. BGMC TV, THE CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY, Messianic thought, Messianic life, following the Messiah Yeshua and the Messianic Jewish Disciples. Christian Jews. Christian+Jew, Messianic radio wtrcradio.com
We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.
If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV
Our main website is www.bgmctv.org
SIGN UP FOR OUR SOCIAL MEDIA:
www.facebook.com/andrew.dinnerman
www. Thetorahnetwork.com/bgmctv
Telegram https://t.me/BGMCTV
www.brighteon.com/channels/bgmctv