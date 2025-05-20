DHS DESTROYS Schumer attempt to blame Trump 'meddling in US Coast Guard staffing' for Mexican Navy ship crash - part 4

🔥 SCHUMER'S BRIDGE BLAME-GAME BACKFIRES

Chuck Schumer tried pinning the Brooklyn Bridge accident on Trump & "DOGE hiring freezes" — until DHS shut him down:

"The US Coast Guard has been fully functional and been exempt from hiring freezes," official DHS account wrote on X.

"I, too, question Donald Trump's leadership of the Mexican Navy," substack writer Jim Treacher said.

Maybe focus on actual bridge safety?