EPOCH TV | Both Trump and Hunter Biden Receive Major Legal Updates
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
1
86 views • 08/12/2023

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Josh Philipp

Both Trump and Hunter Biden Receive Major Legal Updates

Tense debates took place in court Friday morning, as prosecutors tried to get a gag order against former President Donald Trump. The judge ruled on this: The prosecutors didn’t get what they wanted, and President Trump may have gotten something in his favor.


In other news, a special counsel has now been appointed to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden. But Republicans aren’t happy with it. We’ll explain why.


Also, there’s an emerging designer baby industry, and China may have a hand in using American mothers as surrogates in what looks like a eugenics program.


In this episode of Crossroads, we’ll discuss these stories and others.


🔴 Watch the New Special Report "The Capitol Hill Tapes" 👉 https://bit.ly/J6Tapes


🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉https://ept.ms/MajorUpdate_YT




Keywords
epoch tvhunter biden investigationjosh philippcross roadstrump indictment case
