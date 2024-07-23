Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - Origins

Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - E06

Surviving, with a homemade back to the land movement, is about more than just escaping the collapse of the big city.

True, that I do foresee an eventual collapse of supply chains, power grids, healthcare facilities (due to antibiotic-resistant bacteria), etc...In any of these situations, the big cities can become very dangerous laces to be. The city in which I lived, is de-industrialized, and was way overdue for an exodus, back to the land government program, to relieve it. This program never came, so I decided to u and go it alone, before trouble strikes. I encourage those who can to do the same, but not just for safety sake from major catastrophic.

A back to the land involves a more natural timing to things, a better quality of air, more chances to interact with flora and fauna, and much more. It also gives us a chance to cultivate, hunt, and gather from the wild, saving us from a broken food system.

Six months into this new location, I am not yet learned enough about wild foods. Harvests are still months away, and although deer are plentiful, I am choosing to remain mostly vegan. So I am dependant still on the commercial food supply. At least, we document the start of this transition towards a wild harvested diet.







