Unveiling the Astounding Truths about UFOs and Deep Space Mysteries - Week in Review for Jan 20 2024 - Dr. Michael Salla

Michael Salla
Jan 20, 2024
Exopolitics Today Week in Review – Jan 20, 2024
Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability built by Northrup Grumman is a cover for AUKUS taking charge of DEW for Earth Orbit and Deep Space
New York Times emphasis on UFO Mystery is a bellwether for how the Deep State wants us to think.
Tracking Lucifer back to the Anunnaki warrior Marduk
Forbidden Archeology shows human presence on Earth goes back 100s of millions of years
Australia, Britain and US conduct Exercize Red Flag Neillis 24-1 – practicing for an alien invasion?
US House Oversight Committee members describe what they learned in classified UFO briefing by Intel Community Inspector General
New Webinar Announcement – What’s Coming in 2024 – Catastrophic Disclosure
Fox News report focuses on UFOs as “Interdimensional” in nature – contrasts with what public witnesses describe
Alien Lovebite – How extraterrestrials manipulate relationships of human abductees
Pentagon relaxes classification rules for SAPs to facilitate info sharing among Combined Space Operations Initiatives members.
Academic paper on Crypto Terrestrial Hypothesis opens door to better understanding of ancient underground civilizations and spaceports
Joint Japan Australia corporate venture to destroy space junk using fusion power is indicator for what classified programs developed decades ago
New Key West Office for Exopolitics Today reports.
