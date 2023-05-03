What Do You Really Believe In?? Conscious Hip Hop Mix ((432Hz))

This mix has nothing to do with any religion or religious beliefs and/or systems thereof.. oh hell to the naw- it's more about true self & Natural Law.. Religious head-cages are a main causal factor as to why folks do not believe in themselves.. It conditions people to be on standby a bit in this lifetime- to hope for a better afterlife in heaven, or just wait for Jesus in this one, even tho folks have been waiting for him for over 2k years, but whatever.. Don't hold your breath! and don't take your breath (prana/spirit) for granted... work with it, feel into it, alchemize that shit! Cuz there is so much bs in this reality that lures us away from ourselves, our divinity, our true purpose, our magnificent potential.





Believe whatever you want- that's Free Will baby! But take it back to the first Cosmic Law Principle of Mentalism, in that you are the master of your dome/domain, and that the only true form of belief, or the most powerful type is your belief/support/faith in yourself.. We can fortify this thru deeper gnosis of self, the activated heart, striving to do right with every choice every day, which is being aligned to objective Universal Law/Lore and Morality.. Lex Naturalis









Make believe: why would "they" want to make you believe something? so they can manipulate your actions based off of inserted beliefs that make you co-create the fucked up world they want to make.. And since the dawning of the rona, the've fear mongered billions into believing in the boogie men viruses/variants, quaccines, masks, and novid tests... More than themselves, their immune systems and their ability to discover the truth for themselves





walking around the matrix, are you able to make sense thru all the fake shit while staying true to your divine essence? We are aiming at the one belief that is not beneath one's own authenticity... It's also to note clearly that knowledge & Truth are not the same as beliefs and what one believes- those things can parallel to Truth, but many beliefs fall short and have gotten countless people harmed and killed since antiquity..





Belief ◊◊ Be Life





Believe ~~ Be Lie Eve





Don't be the lie, be to live, don't be evil, be the life!













~~~◊◊◊__°-°__TRACKLIST__°-°__◊◊◊~~~













Intro>> Luminous Flux - Jomei

Be - Nu Vision

On The 1 - Aceyalone & The Lonely Ones x Sethikus Boza

I Still Believe - Lowkey ft. Akala & Black The Ripper

Circulate - Mystik Journeymen

Gone With The Wind - Ohmega Watts

Don't Quit

Be To Live - Very ft. Tim Sears x Sethikus Boza

Believe - Celestial Serpent

Black Sun - BMAC Mastamind

I Was Thinkin' - Dan Alexander

Believe In You - Luckyiam

Make Believe - One Be Lo ft?

Believe It Or Not - Various (Interlude snippet session)

Something To Believe In - Pride City Purpose

Blue Ice - Panacea

Better - Tiye Phoenix

Believe - AWOL One

Sense-Ability - El*A*Kwents

Better Than You - The Grouch

The Crescendo - No iLLlusions

Live That Life - Kubiq ft. Azeem

Rayon De Soleil - King Siroko

The Hunger (For The Way Beyond Reality) - Pairograffs x Sadé x Mos Def

Who Do You Believe In - 2Mex & Neila

Breakthrough - Murs

Sky's The Limit - Joe Murray ft. ?

U~n~i_Verse - DJ Drez x Amp Live

Banned From The Planet - Sunspot Jonz





Arranged, mixed & produced in 432Hz on May 2nd, in ABQ, NM, by Derek Bartolacelli aka AwakenYaMind