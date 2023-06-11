BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Genetically Modifying Humanity or Carefully Planned Genocide
CURIOSITY & FUN
CURIOSITY & FUN
39 views • 06/11/2023

In part one of today's show, more on the Scamdemic, including a scientific paper which presents the truly shocking and earth shattering claim that CRISPR gene drive DNA has been found within the Pfizer/Biontech Covid-19 vaccine. If this is true, the ramifications are potentially unthinkable. It means that someone has wielded the power to genetically alter not just some, but ALL human beings, because once a CRISPR gene drive is released into a population, the genetic modification that it carries will eventually permeate into the entire population. The claims in this scientific paper have not been confirmed and Richplanet is seeking to have independent tests carried out on the Comirnaty vaccine to either prove or rule out the claim. In part 2 we take another look at self sufficiency and reducing dependence on the "system".

Keywords
new world orderrichard d hallcovid vaccinationsrichplanet tv
