They poisoned us for 40 years Called it AIDS Cancer and COVID
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
230 views • 2 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

We always show you our books, because all the way back in 2014, that cover of my book is COVID. How did I know? And how did your government know? Because they took our in INIP neuroimmune research program, that National Institute of Aging that committed criminal fraud for almost 40 years, leading to the explosion of Alzheimer's disease, and that Congresswoman who verbally abused Secretary Kennedy and then talked about, you're taking money away from Medicare and the Alzheimer's Association.

No, that's a criminal organization. No, no, you're not hearing me correctly. We don't give taxpayer money to somebody who's making a fortune after they poisoned you for 40 years and called it COVID and called it AIDS and called it cancer and lied to you and poisoned your animals. That doesn't work for me very well. So right there, that picture: COVID, we have absolute proof. We don't really care. We're going to make it, and it's up to you. God's nature is science.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/07/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show: https://rumble.com/v6vumfx-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

My book: Plague

- Print: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/plague-by-judy-mikovits-and-kent-heckenlively.html

- Audio: https://tinyurl.com/DrJudyBookPlagueAudio

Uncensored books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

Nutritional Foundation: https://tinyurl.com/DrJudyDailyProtocol

Ms. Barragán US Representative from California (1:24:35):

https://www.youtube.com/live/plllq2Q-dg8?si=I577PSaopNEw4o6J&t=5075

healthcancernewstruthaidsnihjudy mikovitsalzheimerdocofdetoxcovid
