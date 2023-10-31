🕵️ Military Working Dogs: Dual Purpose Detectives ♂️🐕

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🐾 Meet Our Heroic Canine Warriors with Bob Byrant Bob Bryant, the Co-Founder and CTO of Mission K9 Rescue. 🐕
🎵https://bit.ly/3qVmXdS
Did you know? Majority of our incredible dogs are military working dogs owned by the U.S. government. 🌟
🏋️♂️ They undergo rigorous training at Lackland Joint Task Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, for a year.
👃 Specialized in detecting odors, from narcotics to explosives, and even electronics! 🧨💻
🦾 These dual-purpose dogs do more than sniff out danger; they're also trained to protect. 🐶💪