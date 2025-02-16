The Struggle of Al-Hathalin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation demolished seven homes belonging to the Palestinian citizen Yasser Al-Hathalin from the village of Umm Al-Khair in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron. Yasser refuses to give up his land and says he will die in it.
Interview: Yasser Al-Hathalin: Owner of demolished homes
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 29/01/2025
