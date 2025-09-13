Bread and Circus Keeps you Financially Ignorant – Its Better for the Elites w/ Chris Russo

Get nutrients into every cell and take control of your blood pressure naturally—visit https://bloodflow7.com/SarahBP and save $20 on your order!

Investment advisor and founder of Worldwide Wealth Group, Chris Russo, joins the program to share what high-net-worth individuals really look for when investing. He breaks down why today’s climate is so challenging for all investors — and why even the wealthy aren’t immune to the turbulence.

-

Russo explains why gold and silver remain strategic investments in uncertain times and outlines the financial vehicles high-net individuals use to legally minimize taxes. He also reveals why initial public offerings (IPOs) are a sweet spot for the wealthy, and the criteria investors must meet to participate.

-

This is a rare inside look at how the elite structure their portfolios — and what lessons you can take away for your own financial future.

-

Learn more about Chris Russo and his firm at https://worldwidewg.com

