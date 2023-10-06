Attorney General Letitia James is MAD that DONALD TRUMP is Showing Up For Court - She is Accusing Him of Using The Courts For Free Advertising, Which of Course, HE IS!

Everything being done to Donald Trump was done to me in 2021 when I ran for mayor of Calgary. Every newspaper in the country ran my face and my name because they didn't want me to win. They knew that I was going to shut down the mask bullshit and incarcerate those who forced people to wear masks.

The courts were used as a weapon against me and the courts showed the world that they are absolutely useless except to those who are in power. The courts of the United States of America are being used exactly the same way. It's time to shut the courts down.

www.FreedomReport.ca

#trump #donaldtrump #donaldjtrump #biden #joebiden #POTUS #whitehouse #newyork #Indictments #AttorneyGeneral #LetitiaJames