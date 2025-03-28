BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This is the most powerful speech the world needs to hear!!! President Javier Milei just exposed the truth at the UN—and it’s sending shockwaves across the globe.
5 months ago

This is the most powerful speech the world needs to hear!!!

President Javier Milei just exposed the truth at the UN—and it’s sending shockwaves across the globe.


He’s joined forces with President Trump to sound the alarm on global institutions like the UN, WEF, and WHO—warning that their Agenda 2030 plan is not about sustainability… it’s about control.

Milei didn’t hold back:


⚠️ Called the 2020 lockdowns “crimes against humanity”


❌ Accused unelected elites of dismantling national sovereignty


🧠 Exposed how fear and media manipulation are used to erode human rights


This is no longer politics.

It’s a battle for freedom, truth, and the future of humanity.


But what’s up with Israel 🤦🏼‍♀️ The spiritual war is afoot!


Will we rise—or will we be ruled?


