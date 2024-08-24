Aliens and demons, part 4 , Iron Sky battles 🛸Nuremberg 1561 ufo battle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1561 celestial phenomenon over Nuremberg ,Aliens and demons, part 4 , Iron Sky battles ,blimps, saucers ,v wing craft, rev 11 ,rev 12 , cuniform tablets, order of the jed, reptillians, lizard people, annunaki, elohim, fallen angels, demons, djinn, technology, stargates, dimensions, holy grail, genetics,space ships, sci-fi,history-fylosofy,mystery,facts,truth, OMarSam,Free Humanity, surah, Quran , medievil, germany , nuremberg, draco, ufo battles