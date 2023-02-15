The True Cost of Doing Everything Right

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a [#poem](None) about Gordon, a boy who diligently followed all the
rules and lived his life according to the expectations of others. He was the
epitome of a model citizen, and if gold stars were to be awarded, he would
undoubtedly receive them all. [#BennyWills](None) [#poetry](None)
[#poetrylovers](None)
CSID: 9524b6b700f7e241
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co