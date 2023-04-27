Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com





The Master of Deception (Pastor Charles Lawson) Wednesday April 26 2023





Two Trees Were in the Garden of Eden: the Tree of Life and the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil. The Tree of Life Shows Up Again in the Book of Revelation. When Satan Tricked Eve, He Told the Truth About the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil, but Then He Tacked On a Lie, and So She Was Deceived. That Is the Pattern For Deception On Into the Tribulation.





Pastor Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org





Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/





This is the Good News of the Gospel.





The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version





1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;





2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.





3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;





4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:





The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version





9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.





10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.