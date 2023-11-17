BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #9

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the Lord Jesus Christ's final church letter we learn about Laodicea, a church that causes the Lord to be sick. Jesus wants to vomit these congregations out of His mouth, but He warns them first, in hopes they will turn around and recognize their unfaithfulness.
