Destruction of Infrastructure in Jenin Refugee Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
infrastructure inside Jenin camp, and this destruction extended to the streets, shops, and houses. This came during the two-day invasion of the city, countryside, and camp, and this comes during a series of invasions following the Al-Aqsa flood.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 21/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video
Filmed: 21/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video