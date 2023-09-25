"They will have to leave or be killed" Armenia REVOLUTION unfolds, calls for new government

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Journalist Patrick Lancaster joins Redacted to bring a firsthand report from Armenia where violence and protests have unfolded over the past 24 hours. Calls for revolution, and the overthrow of the government are persistent. Right now 80,000 Armenians are trapped with no way out as Azerbaijan has block them from leaving.
Mirrored - Redacted News