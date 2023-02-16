Tom Fitton Discovers the US & UK have a Secret Agreement on Vaccine Adverse Effects

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, told Just the News, No Noise he wants to know why the US and UK were engaged in a secret deal on information about adverse effects related to the COVID vaccines.
