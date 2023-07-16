BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SHOCK & AWE Get Ready! Global Elite Planning "Finance Shock" And Climate Controls to Launch Their Great Re-Set
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
273 views • 07/16/2023

Globalists are now combining the climate change issue with international finance and monetary authority. In other words, they aren’t hiding the fact that the climate change agenda is part of the “Great Reset” agenda anymore. They are even suggesting that the threat of climate change be used as a springboard for giving global banks more power to dictate the circulation of wealth and for deconstructing the existing system so it can be replaced with something else.

French President Emmanuel Macron told delegates at the Paris summit that “the world needs a public finance shock” to fight global warming while also creating “equity” for less wealthy nations. He also argued that the current system was not well suited to address the world’s challenges.

Presenters at the event noted that the international economic framework had been battered by a number of crises, including the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, but focused on “the spiraling cost of weather disasters intensified by global warming” as a reason for the ongoing destabilization of financial systems.

Read also: Globalists Suggest ‘Finance Shock’ And Climate Controls To Launch Their Great Reset

July 14, 2023

This article was written by Brandon Smith and originally published at Birch Gold Group

https://alt-market.us/globalists-suggest-finance-shock-and-climate-controls-to-launch-their-great-reset/


Keywords
globalistsnwonew world orderslaverypsyopcontrolled demolitionshock and awegreat resetglobal collapsecorporate crime syndicateplanning financial shockclimate controls
Related videos
More from Brighteon
