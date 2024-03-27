BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

13-YEAR-OLD GIRL SUFFERS PFIZER VAX POISON INDUCED HEART ATTACK
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
160 views • 03/27/2024

bootcamp


March 26, 2024


https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1763599602849050802

Sage is now 15 but was 13 when injured.

Myocarditis - Pfizer

From her mother:

Risk of adverse effects of vaccine is real.

Sage got her first dose of Pfizer vaccine last Nov. 10. She was ok, she just complained of sore arm.

Last night, though, she said she didn't feel well. Her heart beat faster than usual. We just asked her to rest for a bit. After a while she was ok.

Woke up middle of the night complaining of stomach and chest pains. She started vomiting as well. Slept restlessly. Woke up to vomit. This went on until early morning. By 7am her heart rate was 220+.

We brought her to ER. Doctors and residents immediately worked to stabilize her heart. They were already telling us that they were prepared to shock her na in case 2nd dose of meds still won't work.

Thankfully, her heart rate went down to normal levels after the second dose. She is stable now but still in ICU for close monitoring.

Diagnosis is myocarditis as a severe post-vaccine reaction (within 2 weeks after her first dose) Rare but it happened to her. She has no preexisting condition or comorbidities.

Would appreciate prayers for her complete recovery.

PS. My husband and I are not against vaccines. But we made this post public so that parents are made more aware of the risk of this vaccine. Ultimately, it is up to the parents to decide all the pros and cons and weigh the risks and benefits for their child/family


###


Ludovico Einaudi - Una Mattina

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=j1Ck42-_btY


###


Download compressed (low quality):

https://seed163.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/0Zb7jZjmJN12.mp4


Download without compression (best quality):

https://drive.proton.me/urls/B9RFSMAZDR#sRTZ9E2QPVuk


###


Thank you for watching and sharing my videos!


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Zb7jZjmJN12/

Keywords
poisonadverse effectsvaccine injuriesheart attackvaxgirlpfizerbootcampmyocarditisinduced13 years old
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy