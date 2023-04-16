ML 041523 TUNNELS UNDER GETTY CONTAIN TRAFFICKED CHILDREN.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stephen D Kelley was recently raided by the FBI because he made a report 6
years ago about the trafficked, murdered and eaten children that are being
held under the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.
He goes into detail about the Getty findings and also how he conducted himself
during the raid. His podcast is located on Brighteon.com.