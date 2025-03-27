AFU counterattacks on the central section



In early 2025, Ukrainian forces, seeking to prevent Pokrovsk from being half-covered, launched a series of localized counterattacks on AFU positions.



The main forces of the AFU were aimed at capturing Uspenovka, Kotlino, Peschanoye and Shevchenko in order to further advance to Novotroitskoye and to create a threat of encirclement of the entire grouping of the RF Armed Forces south-west of Pokrovsk.



▪️ By March 13, the enemy, relying on Belgica, with significant losses still managed to get a grip on the northeastern outskirts of Shevchenko village.



▪️ By March 18, the AFU managed to occupy most of Shevchenko with heavy fighting and began preparations to continue the offensive towards Novotroitskoye.



Nevertheless, the enemy was unable to develop its success - the effective work of Russian UAV operators and artillery hindered the accumulation of reserves and consolidation in the village.



▪️ Already in the twentieth days of March, the Russian Armed Forces launched a counterattack and regained control over most of the village, even partially reaching its northern outskirts by March 22.



▪️ At the same time, on the central section of the Pokrovsko-Mirnograd direction, fighting continues in the area of Lysovka, from which the Russian Armed Forces were forced to partially withdraw earlier.



The enemy is transferring reserves from Mirnograd to the area and is attempting to dislodge Russian troops from the eastern outskirts of the village and its southern approaches.



▪️ Russian Armed Forces units are gradually advancing in the ruins of the private sector, advancing on Lysovka and neighboring Sukhoy Yar.

📌 The task of the Russian troops remains the same - to lay siege to the Pokrovsko-Mirnograd agglomeration and gradually press the flanks of the enemy in order to force the AFU to leave the city with minimal fighting. The AFU command understands this very well, that is why they are making efforts to squeeze the Russian Armed Forces from the held borders. This tactic will continue in the future: the withdrawal of combat-ready Ukrainian units from the Kursk region allowed the AFU to increase its grouping in the area.



