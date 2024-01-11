Israeli actions are tantamount to genocide – Namibia (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PkWurnjjWmKH/

Namibia has joined the list of South African countries accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.





RT correspondent Noluyvuyo Kunge reveals the details of South Africa’s case against Israel at the ICJ.





