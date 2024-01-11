Israeli actions are tantamount to genocide – Namibia (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PkWurnjjWmKH/
Namibia has joined the list of South African countries accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.
RT correspondent Noluyvuyo Kunge reveals the details of South Africa’s case against Israel at the ICJ.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on X: https://twitter.com/RT_com
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.