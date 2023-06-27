Tom Renz | **Best of Tom Renz Replay** The Creation of COVID-19 and World War III

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Back in early October of last year I filed a lawsuit with Make Americans Free Again against Ecohealth Alliance, Daszak and Baric for the creation and cover-up of COVID-19. This case alleges that the defendants were responsible for the injury and/or death of the Plaintiffs due to their creation and subsequent release of SARS-CoV-2 from the Wuhan Laboratories in China. The original filing doc can be reviewed here: (https://renz-law.com/attorney-tom-renz-files-lawsuit-supported-by-make-americans-free-again-against-ecohealth-alliance-daszak-baric-for-the-creation-cover-up-of-covid-19/). #DOD #COVID #Wuhan #Fauci #TheBestOf #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants
