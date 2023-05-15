RFK Jr. Doubles Down on CIA Assassination Claim of John F. Kennedy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RFK Jr. Doubles Down on CIA Assassination Claim
In this clip, we see RFK Jr. (Democratic nominee for the 2024 elections) talking about the assassination of his uncle, John F. Kennedy.
He claims that his father, Bobby Kennedy, initially thought that the CIA murdered his brother.
Is RFK Jr.'s transparency regarding his belief that the CIA murdered his uncle a detriment to attracting potential voters, as some may perceive him as a conspiracy theorist?
Or is this transparency and honesty from a presidential candidate what the American people crave?
source:
https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1657842323793772544?s=20