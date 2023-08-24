BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is the government HIDING evidence of Jan. 6 FENCE CUTTER?
34 views • 08/24/2023

Glenn Beck


August 23, 2023


New evidence is suggesting that an unknown man who cut down fences around the Capitol before the January 6th riot may have been an undercover cop, or at least a shady figure who the government doesn't seem to care about. Revolver News founder and editor Darren Beattie joins Glenn to break down what we know and the Jan. 6 questions we still need answered. Was there a plot to create "one of history's largest legal booby traps" for the protesters? Is the government hiding video that hints at the identity of the "Fence Cutter Bulwark?" And is he connected to the infamous "Scaffold Commander," who the government also doesn't seem interested in? If either of these two are identified, Beattie believes, "it would be the biggest scandal in the country."


Keywords
governmentevidenceglenn beckscandalcapitolhidingdarren beattiejan 6j6scaffold commanderfence cutterundercover copbooby trap protesters
