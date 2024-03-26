Tulsi Gabbard on Being Trump’s VP, Who’s Puppeteering Biden, and Corruption in Congress

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson
March 25, 2024
Tulsi Gabbard could be the next vice president. Here’s what she believes.
Chapters:
00:00:00 Intro
00:09:20 Why Tusli Gabbard left the Democratic Party
00:26:31 Hillary Clinton's baseless accusations against Gabbard
00:30:26 Who's truly running the government right now?
00:32:28 Congress and financial corruption
00:40:03 Tulsi Gabbard's change in perspective
00:57:07 Donald Trump's VP
