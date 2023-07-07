BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jim and Diane, Walk and Talk, WEBER, HOLOSURVIVOR MTG and MORE, July 7, 2023
RizoliTV
RizoliTV
14 views • 07/07/2023

*** Mark Weber’s Offering a FALSE Humanist HOPE to the world from ESTONIA, stating, “As Bad As Things are, they won’t STAY This way, May 2023. https://odysee.com/@gtk:4/SpringConferenceWeber:b


*** Europe patterned after a now failing USA.
*** Never mentioned ANYTHING about the JEW SABOTAGE of the nations, control of the media, government, immigration.
*** Censorship imposed is a sign of a weakness of a nation.
*** Denies the issue of ‘conspiracy’: bad things happen because bad people make things happen.” That it cannot explain how history unfolds.
*** America is in crisis because of loss of confidence in the media, government (still no mention of the jews).
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HistoryinReview
Gab: https://gab.com/HistoryinReview
Telegram: https://t.me/instituteforhistoricalreview
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/historyinreview/
VK: https://vk.com/instituteforhistoricalreview

*** HoloSurvivor Meeting in DC (50,000 remain)
https://www.clevelandjewishnews.com/news/local_news/annual-holocaust-survivor-descendants-conference-slated-for-aug-25-28-in-washington-dc/article_a6197f7e-1b37-11ee-bf10-ff2877e4443f.html
*** Catholic Comments
*** Forensics
*** Lawyer TV Shows
****** LINCOLN LAWYER
****** THE GOOD WIFE

