Jim and Diane, Walk and Talk, WEBER, HOLOSURVIVOR MTG and MORE, July 7, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
*** Mark Weber’s Offering a FALSE Humanist HOPE to the world from ESTONIA, stating, “As Bad As Things are, they won’t STAY This way, May 2023. https://odysee.com/@gtk:4/SpringConferenceWeber:b
*** Europe patterned after a now failing USA.
*** Never mentioned ANYTHING about the JEW SABOTAGE of the nations, control of the media, government, immigration.
*** Censorship imposed is a sign of a weakness of a nation.
*** Denies the issue of ‘conspiracy’: bad things happen because bad people make things happen.” That it cannot explain how history unfolds.
*** America is in crisis because of loss of confidence in the media, government (still no mention of the jews).
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HistoryinReview
Gab: https://gab.com/HistoryinReview
Telegram: https://t.me/instituteforhistoricalreview
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/historyinreview/
VK: https://vk.com/instituteforhistoricalreview
*** HoloSurvivor Meeting in DC (50,000 remain)
https://www.clevelandjewishnews.com/news/local_news/annual-holocaust-survivor-descendants-conference-slated-for-aug-25-28-in-washington-dc/article_a6197f7e-1b37-11ee-bf10-ff2877e4443f.html
*** Catholic Comments
*** Forensics
*** Lawyer TV Shows
****** LINCOLN LAWYER
****** THE GOOD WIFE