Snapshot - YOU ARE HERE - interesting times are looming

I take my dog and new video camera for a walk and talk off the top of my head about the state of our world, society, culture and the looming war. We will be cornered into fighting for the survival of self, family, offspring, communities and society.
We have a genuine chance of success. Our enemies are already admitting they may lose.
It won't be easy or pleasant, but the results are worthwhile.