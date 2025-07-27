BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MIT/NNI: Nanometrology Involving Big Data, AI, and Modeling
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
55 views • 1 month ago

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=gfQOMcLtMmo

.

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1949032950944727509?t=5cHnxWG5_UmQI9wn6iDugQ&s=19


THE SALES PITCH THAT KICKED IT ALL OFF!

Davos 2015 - Rewriting Human Genes - The Chief Medical Officer of Moderna: "Hacking the software of life." (TEDx Talks 2017)" https://rumble.com/v6wpa1k-417724184.html

.

21 cfr 50.22 ~ The FDA has effectively claimed authority over your body, as if it were its property, granting public & private entities the right to conduct clinical investigations on you without your knowledge. https://rumble.com/v6wadcw-417028640.html

.

.

21 cfr 50.22 https://www.google.com/search?q=21+cfr+50.22&oq=21+cfr+50.22&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggAEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg70gEHNjczajBqNKgCArACAQ&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1945726138912809001?t=rXZcBVI3QUd40zHVD29tSw&s=19


Passed Senate (09/29/2022)

FDA Modernization Act 2.0 https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1944247482042790068?t=-sfTZVY2G2PFBQ_SqeHi0A&s=19


BROADBAND WIERLESS NETWORKING LAB:

Nano-Scale and Molecular Communication

Sensor Networks

Wireless and Cellular Systems

Cognitive Radio Networks

Wired Networks

Satellite Networks

https://ianakyildiz.com/bwn/IFA/publications-categorized.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1944255874115285042?t=O3T4n26g4G0nLggDLRQ8jw&s=19


A recent development in vaccine technology involves a biologically inspired and protein-based bio-cyber interface for the Internet of Bio-Nano Things https://search.brave.com/search?q=vaccine+Biocyber+interface+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=e6045a63a72f4d13b9f795

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1944285457669325170?t=4ZqLol6uSkKChDywhPJDXw&s=19


Nanomaterials to store information in dna https://search.brave.com/search?q=Nanomaterials+to+store+information+in+dna&source=android&summary=1&conversation=7797e277b7cda919d2e1e2

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1944513404481491198?t=0TsqPjnlnsMgp78HUX71kQ&s=19


Securing the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) August 7th, 2024 https://hackernoon.com/securing-the-internet-of-bio-nano-things-iobnt

.

Explainable Asymmetric Auto-Encoder for End-to-End Learning of IoBNT Communications https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10624774

.

AI and IoBNT https://search.brave.com/search?q=ai+and+iobnt&source=android&summary=1&conversation=4c0218d7b1835c308f986a

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1944575826042736939?t=r39ukTxeFAH5V3iqKZFNjg&s=19

Keywords
trump20242030covid
