Russian army missiles hit the equipment, ammunition and weapons depot, and the main transportation hub of Ukrainian troops in the city of Pavlograd. Several large explosions at a train station near the city destroyed ammunition stockpiles and S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex, inflicting heavy losses on Ukraine and NATO, in what appeared to be major Russian retaliation for the attack on oil facilities in Crimea a few days ago.
Mirrored - TeleTruth