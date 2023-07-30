Artificial Intelligence and the Anti-Christ-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JULY 30 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Not Only Did One of the Creators of Artificial Intelligence Warns Us That It Can Outpace Us in as Little as Five Years, Daniel Also Warned Us About the Increase in Knowledge. Artificial Intelligence Utilizes Surveillance and Is Not Far from Knowing Everything About Us, Which Could Be Used in the Anti-Christ's World as the Uses Are Endless. AI Is Not Coming; It Is Already Here, and It Is Time to Wake Up.