Total Freedom

The show dives deep into the journey of personal liberation, exploring what it truly means to live life on your own terms, through the power of God. Through a mix of solo reflections, guest interviews, biblical mandates, and real-life stories.





When The Truth Is Known… What If Jesus Is the Only One Who Sees You As Justified?

Meet Nattolie Chilton, a woman touched by the supernatural hand of God, undergoing a profound transformation that even led to a complete name change. S

Nattolie is a witness to the harms of prostitution, porn, plus all things twisted. Childhood sexual and verbal abuse convinced her she was worthless. Drugged and assaulted multiple times, by God’s grace, Nattolie’s life was preserved, and the healing path was arduous because un-silencing the pain of prostitution, addiction, and lies, through a guttural scream, shattered the oppressive darkness spilling her light through her soul to those that read her book!

Nattolie’s Book, Unsilenced, is a testament to her resilience. Having triumphed over abuse, domestic violence, and addiction that once brought her to the depths, Nattolie not only healed but also earned a degree in neurolinguistics during her transformative journey.

Her core message echoes the power of truth and forgiveness, emphasizing we can live in complete liberation and wholeness! Nattolie, thirteen years sober, stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration for those on their own paths to recovery.

