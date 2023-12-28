You Are Being Groomed...

2019 - Through SMARTphones & Apps they are softening you up for a lifetime of exploitation.

2020-2021 - Now they've advanced to the Vax Passport with Digital permissions. Soon it'll be digital ID and blockchain.

It is essential that you #DitchYourSmartphone or do a #SmartphoneStrike.

WATCH THIS AS FOLLOW UP!!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/buPcp64UMFDX/





