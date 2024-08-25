Prophecies | GOD IS WATCHING THIS ELECTION - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com
For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -
Tim Sheets August 18, 2024
Boomerangs are in the Air
1:11 -1:32
2:16 - 7:38
7:59 - 8:17
11:25 - 22:50
36:05 - 44:44
https://youtu.be/prbqseZY7j8?si=jbBJya6gOaXrLXRn
Amanda Grace August 16, 2024
Listen Oh Trumpets
10:17 - 22:48
https://www.youtube.com/live/RELjW4OExFE?si=TpsBdpB-tJjWeuaR
Julie Green Given August 16, 2024 delivered August 20, 2024
3:05 - 16:28
https://rumble.com/v5bo0i5-live-with-julie.html
Robin Bullock 11th Hour August 20, 2024
(24 min)
1:33:18 - 1:36:06
https://www.youtube.com/live/pqWeYZwJD7E?si=Y2BzpxbQAyE3iLcN
Robin D. Bullock CI August 18, 2024
1:54:15 - 1:55:26
2:02:31 - 2:07:18
2:07:54 - 2:08:16
2:30:35 - 2:39:29
https://www.youtube.com/live/hb4U3hKQVnw?si=XPJaNCtfV_9ptscV
Robin Bullock 11th Hour
1:54:01 - 1:59:19
https://www.youtube.com/live/pqWeYZwJD7E?si=Y2BzpxbQAyE3iLcN
Dutch Sheets August 20, 2024
0-12:47
https://youtu.be/m8IwGQ2iz1Q?si=o26ePwzDwDjbE5EJ
Wanda Alger August 15, 2024 (Dream)
